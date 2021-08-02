Why Former NYSE Trader David Green Bought Tesla And GameStop Stock Today

Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Monday morning. The stock opened slightly up, around $700 a share, and continued to climb throughout the morning, hitting $726 around 11 a.m. ET.

Green pointed out the strong trend in Tesla’s, stock and that he thought the strength could continue on Tuesday.

“I think best-case scenario, we could see $770,” Green said about Tesla’s stock.

Green put a buy order out for Tesla at $719. He primarily executes quick day trades, using technical analysis and pivot points.

Live Trading With David Green is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Green also discussed GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), saying he liked the $157.50 level for a spot to make a quick day trade. Green put a buy order out for $157.50, and the stock rose to $161 before coming back down.

“If GameStop comes down here (to $157.50), it’s a buy,” Green said.

He also spoke about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

Square’s stock rose more than 10% in Monday’s trading hours. Green noted he was short Square if the stock continued to rise, saying that the stock was getting too far away from its moving average.

Green put out both buy and sell orders for AMD, playing the stock on both sides.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch.

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, click here or follow it on Facebook.