fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.87
363.70
+ 0.24%
DIA
-0.04
349.52
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.28
438.24
+ 0.06%
TLT
+ 1.00
148.52
+ 0.67%
GLD
+ 0.07
169.76
+ 0.04%

The MACD Model Says It's Time To Buy Zoom Video's Stock

byMark Putrino
August 2, 2021 1:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The MACD Model Says It's Time To Buy Zoom Video's Stock

Many traders use moving averages to guide their decision-making.

  • When a short-term moving average price of a stock exceeds a lower-term one, it shows there's a good chance it's in an uptrend.
  • When the short-term average is below a longer-term average, it means there’s a good chance that the stock is trending lower.
  • When these moving average price lines cross each other on a chart, traders use this as a signal to buy or sell.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is a popular way to measure moving averages. It generally uses three and combines them to generate signals. On the chart below, when the red line crosses above the black line, it's a sell signal. When it crosses below it, it’s a buy signal.

Since the beginning of the year, it has generated accurate signals for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and it just had another buy signal. This means there’s a good chance the stock trends higher.

zm.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Popular Stay-At-Home Stocks Trading Higher Following J&J's Vaccine Pause

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) are both trading higher Tuesday after the read more

Zoom Video Shares Move To New Session High Over $394 Level, Now Up ~2.6% For Session

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Zoom Video

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more

Zoom Shares Recently Turn Positive, Now Up 1.2%; $495 Was Resistance Level At End Of Thursday, Earlier Friday; When Shares Broke Above $495, Volume Came Into Issue And Priced Moved Over $500