fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.54
361.89
+ 0.7%
DIA
-0.53
351.15
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.13
438.88
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.65
150.29
-0.43%
GLD
-0.28
168.72
-0.17%

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Tesla's Chart

byMark Putrino
July 28, 2021 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Tesla's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

See Also: Tesla's Stock Pulls Back After Q2 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are commonly used. The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Tesla, which is trading around $646.16 at publication time.

tsla_11.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Stock Is Coiled Up In A Pennant Pattern And About To Break

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower Tuesday, cooling off after the stock beat earnings Monday afternoon. The company reported earnings per share of $1.45, beating the estimate of 96 cents. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion, up 98% from the same quarter a year ago. read more

Is Tesla Charged Up For A Move? How The Stock Looks Going Into Earnings

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will print its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. The typically volatile stock has been quiet in the weeks leading up to its earnings event, trading in a tight sideways pattern, between $628 and $660, since June 24. read more

Could This Stock Go From $6 To $100 In 2-3 Years? This Trader Says Yes

Ben Rabizadeh, founder of storytrading.com, said Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is his largest position Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more

Rock Trading Founder Began His Trading Career When Disney Stock Was At $13. Here's What He Thinks About The Market Now.

The founder of The Rock Trading (@The_RockTrading on Twitter) appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Mind Money Method" for an exclusive interview Monday. read more