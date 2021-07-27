fbpx

Walmart Vs. Lowe's: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 27, 2021 2:00 pm
Shares of both Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) may each be in trouble, but for different reasons.

Walmart is trading just below an important resistance level. The sellers who have gathered around $143.50 have kept a top on the stock for more than a month. If shares can’t break through this important level over the next week or two, there’s a good chance that a new downtrend forms.

wmt.png

There’s no clear resistance hanging over Lowes, but the shares are overbought.

Many computerized trading algorithms are based on probability theory. And it states that 95% of all trading should be within two standard deviations of the average.

The red line on the following chart is two standard deviations above the 20-day moving average price. When the stock exceeds this threshold the algos sell it because they anticipate a revision to the average.

This puts pressure on the stock and could force the price lower. It has happened three times since March and it may be happening again.

low_0.png

