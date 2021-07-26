fbpx

Facebook Vs. Alphabet: Battle Of The Gaps

byMark Putrino
July 26, 2021 8:35 am
There was aggressive buying in the stocks of both Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Friday.

Money is flooding into them ahead of earnings this week. Both companies will be reporting their quarterly numbers Tuesday afternoon and investors are expecting strong results.

Facebook opened the day at $360.91. The bulls won the day and the stock closed at $369.79. This was a move higher of 5.30%.

fb_13.png

 

GOOGL opened the day at $2,608.61 and the bulls won here, too. Shares traded higher over the day and closed at $2,660.30.

This was an impressive move, but it was only 3.58%, lagging the move in Facebook.

fb_14.png

