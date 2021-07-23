fbpx

Microsoft Vs. Intel: Who's Winning?

byMark Putrino
July 23, 2021 8:17 am
Sometimes stocks in the same parts or sectors of the market have similar chart patterns. They have similar trends and reach resistance or support levels around the same time.

This certainly isn’t the case with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) ,however, as Microsoft's stock has left Intel in the dust.

See Also: Dwelling Deeper In Intel's Q2 Earnings Beat, Optimistic Q3 Estimates

Since the end of May, Microsoft has been in a solid uptrend. It's a little overbought, so there may be some consolidation, but this morning shares are set to trade at new all-time highs.

msft_5.png

Over the same time period, shares of Intel haven’t gone anywhere. They’ve been trading in a sideways range and this morning they're trading close to the lower side of it.

intc_2.png

