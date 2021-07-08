fbpx
QQQ
-3.12
364.07
-0.86%
DIA
-2.26
349.18
-0.65%
SPY
-3.40
437.86
-0.78%
TLT
+ 0.33
147.71
+ 0.22%
GLD
-0.57
169.33
-0.34%

Is The Ford Stock Sell-Off About To End?

byMark Putrino
July 8, 2021 11:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is The Ford Stock Sell-Off About To End?

After breaking down out of a descending triangle pattern, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) are in a freefall. But they're approaching a level that may provide support.

In May, Ford ran into resistance at $13.40. Levels that were previously resistance have a tendency to convert into support and that could happen here.

A number of investors who sold Ford at $13.40 decided they made a mistake when it traded higher. Some of these remorseful sellers vow to buy their shares back, but only if they can get them for the same price they sold at.

As a result, they will place their buy orders at $13.40. If there are enough of these orders, it will cause support to form. This support could halt the sell-off.

See Also: Ford's Stock Reaches Critical Support Level

f_5.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ford's Stock Reaches Critical Support Level

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock may be in trouble as important support at $14.60 could be breaking. read more

Ford Vs. General Motors: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes companies in the same industry have similar chart patterns. That's not the case with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). read more

Tesla's Stock Rips Higher, Busting Through A Key Resistance Level

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken to the top of the annual American-Made Index (AMI) published by Cars.com for the first time ever. read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Ford

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more