PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Carver Bancorp

While many issues in the financial sector were not participating in Wednesday's rally, one issue in the sector is having a good day. That issue is Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV), the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.

The Company: Carver Bancorp is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary savings and loan holding firm, and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary.

Longtime Loser: Anyway you look at it, on a relative performance basis this stock is a “pig.”

Throughout its dreadful price history it has undergone a number of reverse stock-splits, which are usually a bad thing for a company in the long-term. As a result of the the splits, its all-time high was made in December 2003 at $397.50.

its most recent reverse split was on June 15, a 1-for-15 split of its shares. The issue is now lower than the close from that day, which was $15.18, to illustrate the negative effect of the split at least in the short-term.

The Reasons For Carver Bancorp's Sudden Rallies: Not to oversimplify the price action in the issue, but for the most part, it is a short squeeze target.

As of Tuesday, the issue had a high short interest of 68%, but not such a high short interest ratio (days to cover of .7). Regardless, the high percentage makes its subject to squeezes.

Being a Black-owned business, the issue has attracted investor interest around the Juneteenth holiday.

Along these lines, the issue spiked to $19.21, its highest level since last June, when it spiked to $22.97 in the week preceding the holiday this year.

Recent Carver Bancorp Price Action: On June 28, on a short squeeze, Carver Bancorp spiked to $14.50 and retreated to end the session at $12.70.

On Tuesday, it was closing in on its June 22 low but found buyers at $9.74 and moved from there to close $9.80.

It was the issue's lowest-volume day since June 23 (174,000) and traded 417,000, while its five-day average volume is 1.43 million.

Lack Of Sellers: With the issue posting its lowest close since June 2 ($9.90) on very low volume and lack of follow-through beyond Tuesday’s low, the combination of short sellers trying to cover and aggressive buyers instigated a rally.

As of 2:30 p.m. EST, the price action had followed the prior script. The rally off the open ended before 1 p.m.,when it peaked at $12.63 and reversed course. That high coincided with its June 28 close of $12.70.

Since making that intraday high, it has drifted lower. The stock ended Wednesday's session higher by 7.96% at $10.58.