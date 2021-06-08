This Is The Critical Level For GE's Stock

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) may be in trouble.

On May 27 after a big move higher, GE hit resistance right at the $14.35 level. This was the closing price. Since then, shares have trended lower.

GE also reached the $14.35 level in March. It ran into resistance then, too, and a big sell-off followed.

This is a critical level for the stock.

If shares can’t break this resistance soon, there’s a chance the short sellers start to target it. They will be expecting a sell-off. It may not be as big as the one that occurred in March, but it could still be meaningful.

Photo by Bubba73 via Wikimedia.