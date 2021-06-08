fbpx
QQQ
-0.83
337.43
-0.25%
DIA
-1.09
347.68
-0.31%
SPY
-1.10
423.29
-0.26%
TLT
+ 0.88
138.59
+ 0.63%
GLD
-0.70
178.57
-0.39%

This Is The Critical Level For GE's Stock

byMark Putrino
June 8, 2021 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Is The Critical Level For GE's Stock

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) may be in trouble.

On May 27 after a big move higher, GE hit resistance right at the $14.35 level. This was the closing price. Since then, shares have trended lower.

GE also reached the $14.35 level in March. It ran into resistance then, too, and a big sell-off followed.

This is a critical level for the stock.

If shares can’t break this resistance soon, there’s a chance the short sellers start to target it. They will be expecting a sell-off. It may not be as big as the one that occurred in March, but it could still be meaningful.

See Also: How To Buy And Sell GE Stock

ge.png

Photo by Bubba73 via Wikimedia

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

General Electric's Stock Is Tightening For A Move

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) announced on Wednesday its partnership with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: read more

Why GE Stock Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Weeks

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) shares were trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. read more

General Electric Is Looking To Break Out: Technical Levels To Watch

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) stock was trading higher Thursday and looks to be in a descending triangle pattern. Below is a technical look at the chart. read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General Electric

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more