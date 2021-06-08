fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.09
336.51
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 0.07
346.52
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.39
421.81
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 0.91
138.56
+ 0.65%
GLD
-0.66
178.53
-0.37%

Sellers Keep A Top On Snap Stock

byMark Putrino
June 8, 2021 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sellers Keep A Top On Snap Stock

Since March, there has been a top on the shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

A large concentration of sellers have been offering their shares at the $64 level. It has been resistance. There has been more than enough supply to satisfy all of the demand.

This is why each time Snap got to $64, the rally ended and a new downtrend formed.

If the shares reach this important level again, there is a good chance they hit resistance once more. If Snap can break through, it will show these sellers have finished their orders.

Buyers will be forced to pay higher prices. This could force the shares into rally mode.

But if the resistance doesn’t break, it means the sellers aren’t done. Another downtrend could form.

snap.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Snapchat Technical Levels To Watch Amid Q1 Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed down 2.1% at $57.05. read more

Snap And Castor Maritime Are Both Reaching Key Technical Levels

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher Wednesday on reports the company acquired Screenshop as part of its e-commerce push. It looks to be breaking out of a pennant. read more

The After-Hours Twitter Trades That Preceded Friday's Plunge

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Snap

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more