PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Rocket Companies

There are several catalysts that can move an issue higher or lower. Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is trading in the red on Friday, primarily due to a downgrade from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, which makes this the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day.

Disappointing IPO After Early Success: In a year with some spectacular returns in the IPO market, Rocket Companies isn't one of them. The company made its debut Aug. 6 at $18 and put in a low that day at $17.50 that hasn't been seen since. The following day it ran to $26.85 then quickly retreated five days later to $18.31 and geared up for a big launch.

Over the next 13 sessions, it lifted off to its all-time high of $34.42 and all-time closing high at $31.31.

That was the same day as its first earnings report since going public. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.44, which beat the $0.88 estimate.

Good, But Not Good Enough: Despite the solid report, the issue was slammed in the session following the report and hasn't recovered.

After a much lower open, it attempted to rally but came up shy of the lower-end of the previous day’s range ($30.61), only reaching $29.15 and resumed its move lower. By day's end, it had slumped as low as $25.80 and ended the session down 15% at $26.50.

Follow Through On The Downside: The selling pressure didn't let up in the following session as it shed nearly another $2 and leaked again on the day after ($24.57 to $22.57). All in all, it was a 34% decline in only three days. By the end of October, the issue did not catch a bid until it came within its initial low ($17.50) when it bottomed on Oct. 30 at $17.78.

The rally off that low was landed at $22.59 on Nov. 17. Interestingly, it approached that level on four occasions this week, peaking between $22.52 (Thursday) and $22.84 (Wednesday).

Negative Catalyst: On Thursday night, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the issue from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a $19 price target. The Street is acting on the downgrade as the issue is trading lower in the session by 2.8% at $21.75.

Benzinga CEO Disagrees: On today’s PreMarket Prep Show, Benzinga's Jason Raznick took exception with the downgrade and price target, saying Rocket "is much more than just a mortgage company."

Disclosure: Jason Raznick Dennis Dick are long shares of Rocket Companies.

