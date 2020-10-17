Market Overview

Carter Worth Weighs In On Bed Bath & Beyond, L Brands And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2020 7:53am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro analyzed four stocks from a technical standpoint.

Since its March lows, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has jumped from $3.50 to $25, but Worth believes that the weakness from the pandemic has just accentuated what has been an ongoing problem. He sees the move as overdone and he would be a seller of the stock.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) is another example of a strength to fade. The stock is in a long-term bear market and Worth would sell the recent strength.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) are examples of strong businesses getting even stronger, explained Worth. He would be a buyer of these stocks.

