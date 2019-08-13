Market Overview

Todd Gordon's Cisco Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 5:50pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested a bullish options trading idea in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).

Gordon sees support for the stock in the $51 region. He noticed a double bottom pattern on the stock's chart, which he sees as a bullish pattern. Gordon also analyzed implied volatility and he concluded that the implied volatility is overbought going into earnings. That means that options are expensive.

See Also: How Option Traders Are Playing Grupo Financiero Galicia Following Argentina Market Crash

To make a bullish bet ahead of earnings, scheduled for Wednesday, Gordon wants to sell the Aug. $55 put and buy the Aug. $50 put for a total credit of $2.14. If the stock trades above $55 at Aug. 16 expiration, Gordon is going to collect the premium. If the stock trades below $52.86, the trade is going to start to lose money and it can maximally lose $2.86.

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationTechnicals Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

