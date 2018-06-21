Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts: Caterpillar's Stock Could Be Front And Center In A Trade War

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2018 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts: Caterpillar's Stock Could Be Front And Center In A Trade War
Related CAT
Selling Pressure Seems Ready To Ebb A Bit, But Trade Fears Haven't Vanished
Pressure Mounts: President Doubles Down On Tariff Threat To China
The Market Doesn't Seem So Pumped About Weir (Seeking Alpha)

A potential full blown trade war could see mega-cap American giants like Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) lose at least some of its business in China.

But that shouldn't deter investors from buying of these Dow components, according to Evercore's head of technical analysis Rich Ross Stacey Gilbert, market strategist at Susquehanna.

Ross: Technical Analysis

Caterpillar's stock continues to trade in the red for 2018 and dipped below its 200-day trading average for the first time in two years, Ross said Wednesday afternoon on CNBC's "Trading Nation" segment.

While this is certainly "not great," the stock is holding around a key support level around $141-$142. Taking a step back at the weekly charts, however, indicates Caterpillar's stock continues to hold near the 50-week moving average where it could see support and rally.

"I would be a buyer of Caterpillar on this weakness," he said.

Gilbert: Options Activity

The options market is also supportive of Caterpillar's stock, Gilbert said during the "Trading Nation" segment.

Specifically, notable put selling activity in Caterpillar options was observed, which may imply the stock is trading at a level where investors are "at a minimum comfortable buying the stock or suggesting they don't see it going much lower than where we currently are."

Caterpillar traded Thursday around $139.71.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Lowers Industrial Machinery Price Targets Across The Board

12 Dow 30 Companies With Above-Average Salaries

Posted-In: Dow Jones Industrial Average Rich Ross Stacey GilbertTechnicals Options Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + CAT)

Why GE's Removal From The Dow Could Help Investors
Selling Pressure Seems Ready To Ebb A Bit, But Trade Fears Haven't Vanished
A Look Back At What's Happened To Each Sector Through The First Half Of 2018 (Part 1)
Pressure Mounts: President Doubles Down On Tariff Threat To China
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Three Industries Already Using Self-Driving Vehicles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.