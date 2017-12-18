Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 18
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 18, 2017 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 18

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing followthrough from Friday's after-hours trading action, M&A in food and healthcare, and an upgrade for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). 

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LNCE + CPB)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mmm, Mmm Mergers: M&A In The Food Sector
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2017
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 15-17: Humana-Kindred Healthcare, Target-Shipt, Campbell Soup-Snyder's-Lance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.