Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 15
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 15, 2017 7:45am   Comments
Share:

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing Thursday's trading in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Gordon Johnson's downgrade to Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), and a sympathy trade in shipping stocks.

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSIQ + TWTR)

Golar, Goldman Sachs, Twitter, IWM: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 15
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 11: Canadian Solar, NXP Semiconductor, Comcast-Fox, Apple -Shazam
Advertisers Now Spend More On Digital Than TV
How 3 College Students Turned $500K Into $2.6 Million In 4 Weeks
CME, ICE, Qualcomm, Twitter: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TWTR

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.