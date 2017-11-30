Market Overview

5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 10:04am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by Technical Analyst Joel Elconin and Prop Trader Dennis Dick.

  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) finally cleared the big $152.50 hurdle on Wednesday. Above that, the next major resistance is at $155.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has had a few closes at the $27.50 area. It was also Wednesday’s low. That number will be key support.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) hit $5.90 in Thursday’s pre-market session, which coincides with some highs from late October. Therefore that's the resistance.
  • Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) needs to hold Thursday’s pre-market low of $101. There’s also a pair of lows at $100, from late September that it needs to hold as support.
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) if filling the gap down from June following the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-Whole Foods deal. It hit a high of $27.22 on its June 15 earnings day, and hit a pre-market high of $27.18. Look for it to continue to fill that gap.
Listen to the full show here:

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and Stitcher.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

