5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) finally cleared the big $152.50 hurdle on Wednesday. Above that, the next major resistance is at $155.

(NYSE: IBM) finally cleared the big $152.50 hurdle on Wednesday. Above that, the next major resistance is at $155. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has had a few closes at the $27.50 area. It was also Wednesday’s low. That number will be key support.

(NYSE: JNPR) has had a few closes at the $27.50 area. It was also Wednesday’s low. That number will be key support. Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) hit $5.90 in Thursday’s pre-market session, which coincides with some highs from late October. Therefore that's the resistance.

(NASDAQ: SHLD) hit $5.90 in Thursday’s pre-market session, which coincides with some highs from late October. Therefore that's the resistance. Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) needs to hold Thursday’s pre-market low of $101. There’s also a pair of lows at $100, from late September that it needs to hold as support.

(NASDAQ: WDAY) needs to hold Thursday’s pre-market low of $101. There’s also a pair of lows at $100, from late September that it needs to hold as support. Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) if filling the gap down from June following the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-Whole Foods deal. It hit a high of $27.22 on its June 15 earnings day, and hit a pre-market high of $27.18. Look for it to continue to fill that gap.

