Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 21
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 21, 2017 7:27am   Comments
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're breaking down the ramifications of the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)-Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) Department of Justice lawsuit, earnings from Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: URBN), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), and more. 

Featured guest: Marc Chaikin, Chaikin Analytics

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

