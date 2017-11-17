Market Overview

Gap's Stock Crosses $30 For The First Time In A Year
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2017 11:49am   Comments
Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher by $1.84 (7 percent) at $29.31 in Friday's session.

After Thursday's close, the company reported a Q3 EPS of 3 cents along with a sales beat of $78 million.

See Also: The Gap Is Accelerating Store Closures; Here's Why Some See That As A Positive

After a higher open, Gap had a brief retreat to $28.85 before continuing its move higher. The follow through rally took the stock to $30.14, but it hasn't been able to stay in the $30.00 handle.

That high marks the first time Gap's stock has been over $30.00 since November 2016 when it peaked at $30.74. It weakened that month at $24.97 and went on to make a multi-year low at$21.02 in July.

