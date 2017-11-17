Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Foot Locker Up 20% After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2017 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Related FL
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Foot Locker Tops Q3 Expectations
31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Foot Locker and Nike expand partnership (Seeking Alpha)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares are trading higher by $7.55 (22 percent) at $39.40 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 7 cents along with a sales beat of $40 million.

Related Link: These Battle-Scarred Retailers Have More Downside To Come

After a much higher open, Foot Locker's stock rallied another 40 cents to $41.73 before reversing course. The ensuing decline took the stock to $38.26 and the rebound off that low has been capped at $40.30.

The stock hasn't closed over $40.00 since Aug. 17, when it ended that session at $47.70. The following day it swooned to $34.38 after reporting a huge Q3 loss on lower sales.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Foot Locker Tops Q3 Expectations
31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2017
Analyst: Hurricanes, Delayed Launches Set Foot Locker Up For A Weak Q3
8 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.