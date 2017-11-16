Market Overview

RH Makes New All-Time High After Raised Guidance, Double Upgrade
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2017 3:51pm   Comments
RH (NYSE: RH) shares are trading higher by $22.00, or 26 percent, at $105.30 in Thursday's session. The catalyst for the rally is strong FY 2017 net income and sales guidance.

See Also: RH Shares Higher On Impressive Guidance, Citigroup Upgrade

After a higher open, RH had a $4.00 retreat to $96.28 before resuming its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session with the current one standing at $105.99 going into the closing bell. Its former all-time high was made in October 2015 at $103.99.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

