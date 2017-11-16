10 Key Technical Levels To Watch On Thursday

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) - The stock is at an all-time high and continuing to climb, so there are no relevant levels. Wednesday’s close of $89.93 could be support if it were to give back gains.

(NYSE: WMT) - The stock is at an all-time high and continuing to climb, so there are no relevant levels. Wednesday’s close of $89.93 could be support if it were to give back gains. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) - There’s no upside until it clears $56. It’s also got a lot of recent lows in the $53 handle.

(NYSE: BBY) - There’s no upside until it clears $56. It’s also got a lot of recent lows in the $53 handle. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) - $36.72 was the pre-market high. The next high in this area is the 16-year high of $38.63.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) - $36.72 was the pre-market high. The next high in this area is the 16-year high of $38.63. L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB)- Needs to hold $46. There’s a gap fill to $44.39 and major resistance at $50.

(NYSE: LB)- Needs to hold $46. There’s a gap fill to $44.39 and major resistance at $50. NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) - There’s major resistance at the $55 area from June and July 2011.

(NASDAQ: NTAP) - There’s major resistance at the $55 area from June and July 2011. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB)- Major support at the $24 area as it’s had seven of the last eight lows in that area. It needs to hold $25 to rally.

(NASDAQ: VIAB)- Major support at the $24 area as it’s had seven of the last eight lows in that area. It needs to hold $25 to rally. J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) - Look for it to fill the gap up to 118.09 from its last earnings report.

(NYSE: SJM) - Look for it to fill the gap up to 118.09 from its last earnings report. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG)- Support is at the gap fill down to $88, and resistance is the premarket high of $92 and the Oct. 19 high of $91.99.

(NYSE: PG)- Support is at the gap fill down to $88, and resistance is the premarket high of $92 and the Oct. 19 high of $91.99. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG)- $83.83 was the high from Tuesday and $85.09 was the high from Monday.

(NYSE: DG)- $83.83 was the high from Tuesday and $85.09 was the high from Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) - $75.45 was the all-time-high before today, so that’s support.

Watch the full show below!

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.