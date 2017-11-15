Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares are trading higher by $14.33, or 380 percent, at $18.10 in Wednesday's session. Until today, it was a thinly-traded stock that had a float of only 530,000 shares and an extremely high short float of 45.4 percent.

See Also: 4 Low Float, Highly Volatile Stocks To Keep An Eye On

After a flat open, Sunshine Heart immediately found support just under Tuesday's close ($3.77) at $3.68 and began skyrocket higher. Once the momentum traders joined the rally, shorts were sent scrambling for cover.

The ensuing rally took the stock to $24.45, but fell back under $20.00. It's hard to identify significant levels in the stock since it has a history of reverse splits.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.