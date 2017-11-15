Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teva Gets A Boost From Apollo Stake
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2017 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Related TEVA
For Teva Pharmaceuticals, No Recovery In Sight, Says Analyst
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2017

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares are trading higher by 60 cents (5.5 percent) at $12.35 in Wednesday's session.

After Tuesday's close, Apollo Management revealed in a 13F filing that it took a new stake in the beaten-down generic drug maker.

For the fifth day in a row, Teva's stock found support in a narrow range surrounding the $11.50 area from $11.41 to $11.52. In today's session, it bottomed at $11.49 and began to move higher.

So far, the ensuing rally found resistance just ahead of its November 6 high ($12.57) as $12.54 stands at the high for the session as of 1:07 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

For Teva Pharmaceuticals, No Recovery In Sight, Says Analyst
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: GE's New Road Map, SportsCenter On Snapchat, Teva Downgrade
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Pharma Stock Roundup: Pfizer, Teva, Novartis, And More
Analyst Eats 'Some Humble Pie,' Says Teva Needs To Deliver On Greater Visibility In Coming Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TEVA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.