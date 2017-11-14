Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares are trading higher by $1.07 at $13.18 in Tuesday's session. Despite a Q3 EPS miss of 4 cents, the stock is trading in the green.

After a lower open, Zynerba immediately found support at $11.40 and began to move higher. That low coincides with Friday's low of $11.30. As of 3:06 p.m. EST, the ensuing rally found resistance just above Monday's high ($13.66), reaching $13.74. In order to fill the void price from its August 4 session, it will need to reach $13.83.

On the following day, the stock swooned to $6.67 from its $15.06 close following a disappointing Phase 2 trial of ZYN002 for treatment of adult epileptic patients with focal seizures.

