Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Weibo Makes New All-Time High And Retreats
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2017 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Weibo Makes New All-Time High
A Quick Look At Weibo's Q3 Beat

Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) shares are trading higher by $2.10 at $110.68 in Tuesday's session. This comes on top of Monday's gain of $3.42 ($105.16 to $108.58).

After a flat open, Weibo retreated and drifted lower until it found intraday support at $107.09 and resumed its move higher. The pace of the rally accelerated once the stock cleared the pair of highs from November 9 ($110.48, which is also was its former all-time high) and flanked by its November 10 high of $110.48.

So far, the ensuing rally took the stock to $113.63, but fell back into the upper $110.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WB)

Weibo Makes New All-Time High
A Quick Look At Weibo's Q3 Beat
5 Stocks To Watch Following Alibaba's Big Earnings Beat
13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WB

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.