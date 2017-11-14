Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.Com Surrenders All Of Monday's Gain And Much More
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2017 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Related JD
Morgan Stanley: JD.Com May Be Worth Waiting On
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2017
Ruane Cunniff Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Baidu Inc, Chipotle Mexican ... (GuruFocus)

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) shares are trading lower by $2.75 (6.4 percent) at $38.58 in Tuesday's session. On Monday, the stock added $1.38 ($39.96 to $41.34) when the Street was impressed with its sizable Q3 EPS beat.

See Also: Morgan Stanley Says JD.Com May Be Worth Waiting On

After a lower open, JD couldn't retake Monday's closing price ($41.34), only reaching $41.05 before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make new lows for the session with the current one standing at $38.41 as of 12:40 p.m. EST.

Based on the daily charts, the next daily support come in at its November 3 low of $38.21.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Morgan Stanley: JD.Com May Be Worth Waiting On
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2017
Retail Investors Keep Buying This Market
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
JD.com Higher After Q3 Beat And Raise
6 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on JD

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.