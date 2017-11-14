JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) shares are trading lower by $2.75 (6.4 percent) at $38.58 in Tuesday's session. On Monday, the stock added $1.38 ($39.96 to $41.34) when the Street was impressed with its sizable Q3 EPS beat.

After a lower open, JD couldn't retake Monday's closing price ($41.34), only reaching $41.05 before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make new lows for the session with the current one standing at $38.41 as of 12:40 p.m. EST.

Based on the daily charts, the next daily support come in at its November 3 low of $38.21.

