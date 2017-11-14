Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Reaches Lowest Level Since December 2011
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2017 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
Related GE
Markets Hug Flat Line In Early Going As Investors Digest Earnings, Economic Data
Some Dividend ETFs Could Give GE The Boot
Brave Asset Management Inc Buys iShares U.S. ... (GuruFocus)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading lower by $1.22 (6.8 percent) or $17.80 in Tuesday's session.

The loss comes on top of Monday's decline of $1.47 ($20.49 to $19.02). Individual investors and institutions are exiting the stock in grand fashion as exhibited the monster volume over the last two sessions.

See Also: Dividend, Revised Focus: Everything You Need To Know About General Electric

After a lower open, GE couldn't meet reach Monday's close ($19.02) before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make new lows for the session, with the current one at $17.70 as of 12:14 p.m. EST. That marks the lowest level for the stock since December 2011 when it bottomed at $15.73.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Markets Hug Flat Line In Early Going As Investors Digest Earnings, Economic Data
Some Dividend ETFs Could Give GE The Boot
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: B-Dubs, Jeff Sessions, Donald Jr., And More
After GE Slashes Its Dividend, Who Will Be Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.