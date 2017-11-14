General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading lower by $1.22 (6.8 percent) or $17.80 in Tuesday's session.

The loss comes on top of Monday's decline of $1.47 ($20.49 to $19.02). Individual investors and institutions are exiting the stock in grand fashion as exhibited the monster volume over the last two sessions.

After a lower open, GE couldn't meet reach Monday's close ($19.02) before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make new lows for the session, with the current one at $17.70 as of 12:14 p.m. EST. That marks the lowest level for the stock since December 2011 when it bottomed at $15.73.

