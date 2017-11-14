Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 14
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 14, 2017 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 14
Related SPY
The Market In 5 Minutes: GE's New Road Map, SportsCenter On Snapchat, Teva Downgrade
The Market In 5 Minutes: Nvidia, Roku, Star Wars, And More
Edgewood Management Llc Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Alphabet Inc, Allergan PLC, Sells PayPal ... (GuruFocus)

On Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing the follow-through move in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Buffalo Wild Wings' (NASDAQ: BWLD) takeout offer, and the latest news on Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) foray into the drug space.

Featured guest: Nic Chahine, author of Create Income With Options Spreads

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BWLD)

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Picks In The Retail Sector
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 13: Buffalo Wild Wings, Qualcomm-Broadcom, Brookfield Property-GGP
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Producer Price Index
8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2017
Roku Doubles In Three Days After First Earnings Report
10 Stock's Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.