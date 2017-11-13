Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading lower by $1.95 (8 percent) at $18.30 in Monday's session.

After last Thursday's close, the company announced it received FDA approval for Heplisav-B for the prevention of Hepatitis B in adults. It did manage a small gain in a volatile session on Friday, but finished well off its high for the of $22.25.

Unfortunately for investors, Dynavax has been a "sell the news" scenario as the stock has nearly doubled since its July 27 low of $8.90 when it reached $24.45 on October 5.

In today's session, it was unable to clear Friday's close ($20.25), only reaching $20.20 and began to move lower. The ensuing decline took the stock beyond Friday's low ($18.60), reaching $18.20 as of 1:20 p.m. EST. That marks its lowest level since it bottomed on September 5 at $17.70.

