Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by $1.35 (3.4 percent) at $39.31 in Friday's session. That comes on top of Thursday's gain of $1.25 ($36.71 to $37.86), following a better-than-expected Q3 report and raised guidance.

See Also: After Square's Q3 Beat, Analysts Tackle The Payment Platform's Future

After lower open, Square continued lower but quickly found support at $37.39 and reversed course. Once it passed its former all-time high from Thursday ($38.01), the pace of the rally accelerated. The ensuing rally took the stock to $39.73, but has backed off that high.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.