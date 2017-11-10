Market Overview

Square Makes New All-Time High By A Wide Margin
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2017 2:06pm   Comments
After Square's Q3 Beat, Analysts Tackle The Payment Platform's Future
How Does Square's Stock Compare To PayPal?
Stocks Close Off Lows; Disney Falls Late On Earnings (Investor's Business Daily)

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by $1.35 (3.4 percent) at $39.31 in Friday's session. That comes on top of Thursday's gain of $1.25 ($36.71 to $37.86), following a better-than-expected Q3 report and raised guidance.

See Also: After Square's Q3 Beat, Analysts Tackle The Payment Platform's Future

After lower open, Square continued lower but quickly found support at $37.39 and reversed course. Once it passed its former all-time high from Thursday ($38.01), the pace of the rally accelerated. The ensuing rally took the stock to $39.73, but has backed off that high.

Technicals Intraday Update

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

