Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) shares are trading lower by $3.52, or 21 percent, at $12.37 in Friday's session.

After the close on Thursday, the company reported a wider-than-expected loss of 10 cents along with a revenue miss of $9.1 million. That resulted in adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.4 million.

After a lower open, Intrexon attempted to rally but found sellers ahead of the bottom of Thursday's range ($15.55), reaching $15.41 and continued its move lower. It has surpassed its former all-time low from May 2014 ($13.13), reaching $12.25 and isn't far off that level.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.