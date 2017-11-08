Market Overview

5 Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 9:35am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

  • Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) - keep an eye on Tuesday’s low of $1638.10. Under $1600, $1562.85 is support.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)- it's trying to fill the gap up to $117.26.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)- $11.78 is the pre-market low, and there's former support, now resistance, ahead of that at $13.
  • Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) - $120.50 is the pre-market high, and the only notable number.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) $74.52 was the high of the move in Wednesday's Premarket. $74.85 and $75 are the bogeys on the upside.

