5 Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) - keep an eye on Tuesday’s low of $1638.10. Under $1600, $1562.85 is support.

(NASDAQ: PCLN) - keep an eye on Tuesday’s low of $1638.10. Under $1600, $1562.85 is support. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)- it's trying to fill the gap up to $117.26.

(NASDAQ: CELG)- it's trying to fill the gap up to $117.26. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)- $11.78 is the pre-market low, and there's former support, now resistance, ahead of that at $13.

(NYSE: SNAP)- $11.78 is the pre-market low, and there's former support, now resistance, ahead of that at $13. Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) - $120.50 is the pre-market high, and the only notable number.

(NASDAQ: TTWO) - $120.50 is the pre-market high, and the only notable number. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) $74.52 was the high of the move in Wednesday's Premarket. $74.85 and $75 are the bogeys on the upside.

Watch the show in the video below.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.