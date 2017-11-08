Market Overview

What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 8
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 08, 2017
On Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL), and LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC).

We're also discussing Priceline Group Inc's (NASDAQ: PCLN) follow through, Mallinckrodt PLC's (NYSE: MNK) disaster, and bank stocks showing weakness.

Featured guest: Morad Askar, Futurestrader71.com.

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

