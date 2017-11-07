Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares are trading higher by $8.62 or 20 percent at $53.42 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 14 cents along with a sales beat of $4.3 million. The company significantly raised FY 2017 guidance and announced subscribers were up 18.4 percent year over year.

After a much higher open, it had a $1.00 retreat to $49.22 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $54.47, but fell back into the mid-$53.00 handle. That marks the highest level for the stock since February 2013, when it peaked at $55.03.

