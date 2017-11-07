Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares are trading higher by $4.16, or 98 percent, at $8.40 in Tuesday's session.

After Monday's close, the medical device company specializing in myoelectric orthotics for people with neurological disorders, announced a Q3 EPS beat of 9 cents along with a sales beat of $168,500.

After a much higher open, Myomo had a substantial retreat to $5.56 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock all the way to $11.40, but fell back into the $8.00 handle. That high marks the highest level for the stock since July 17, when it peaked at $12.25.

