Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Myomo Doubles After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2017 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Related
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Kindred Healthcare Shares Rise After Q3 Results

Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares are trading higher by $4.16, or 98 percent, at $8.40 in Tuesday's session.

After Monday's close, the medical device company specializing in myoelectric orthotics for people with neurological disorders, announced a Q3 EPS beat of 9 cents along with a sales beat of $168,500.

After a much higher open, Myomo had a substantial retreat to $5.56 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock all the way to $11.40, but fell back into the $8.00 handle. That high marks the highest level for the stock since July 17, when it peaked at $12.25.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MYO)

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Kindred Healthcare Shares Rise After Q3 Results
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Dean Foods Misses Q3 Views
Myomo Issues November 2017 Shareholder Letter
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MYO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.