Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) shares are trading lower by $0.16 at $6.21 in Monday's session.

At this time, investors aren't that impressed with the company's presentation of the positive real world dialysis data of Auryzia presented on Saturday. Auryxia is FDA-approved as a phosphate binder indicated for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis and the company is looking to expand its usage.

Auryxia's PDFUA date is scheduled for today.

Keryx's opening print of $6.60 stands as the high for the session as of 10:45 a.m. EST. That level is just shy of its Nov. 1 high of $6.69.

Since reversing course, it surrendered all of its gains trading as low $6.11 and is now attempting to distance itself from that low.

