Sarepta Higher For Sixth Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2017 12:48pm   Comments
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares are trading higher by $2.70, or 5 percent, at $53.74 in Friday's session.

Investors have been slow to react to to its huge Q3 EPS and sales beat after the close on Oct. 25. In fact, the stock fell the day following the report from $48.36 to $47.64.

After slightly higher open today, Sarepta fell back a few cents but immediately found support just under the top of Thursday's range ($51.23) at $51.20 and began to move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $54.42, but fell back into the $53 handle.

That marks the highest level for Sarepta's stock since Oct. 14, 2016, when it made an intraday high of $55.02.

Posted-In: SRPTTechnicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

