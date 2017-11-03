AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 48 cents (3.7 percent) at $12.38 in Friday's session.

There is no specific news to account for the decline. Instead, it's a continuation of downtrend in media and entertainment sector.

AMC Entertainment is trading lower for the fifth time in its last six sessions, the one outlier when it was unchanged on Monday and Tuesday at $13.90. Over this course of time, it has fallen from its Oct. 27 close ($14.75) to $12.25 earlier in today's session. That puts the stock within striking distance of its all-time low that was made in August at $12.05.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.