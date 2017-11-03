4 Biggest Technical Levels To Watch Friday Morning

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) hit a pre-market high, and all-time high, of $175.95. It’s going to be interesting to see if that level is reached during the regular session, and when.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has minor support at the Oct. 13 low of $62.24 and a double bottom at the $61.50 area from Oct. 11-12.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a series of highs in the $55 handle, which will serve as resistance.

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) hit a pre-market high of $60.32. Thursday's high of $60 and close of $59.91 will need to be held for the trend to stay intact.

