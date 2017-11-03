Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Biggest Technical Levels To Watch Friday Morning
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2017 9:53am   Comments
Share:

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) hit a pre-market high, and all-time high, of $175.95. It’s going to be interesting to see if that level is reached during the regular session, and when.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has minor support at the Oct. 13 low of $62.24 and a double bottom at the $61.50 area from Oct. 11-12.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a series of highs in the $55 handle, which will serve as resistance.
  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) hit a pre-market high of $60.32. Thursday’s high of $60 and close of $59.91 will need to be held for the trend to stay intact.

Watch the show in the video below.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AIG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple, iPhones, And Trump's Twitter
Apple Services Segment Continues To Exceed Expectations
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Jobs Report In Focus
10 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.