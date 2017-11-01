United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are trading higher by $1.77 at $27.09 in Wednesday's session. The catalyst for the rally is a third-quarter adjusted EPS beat of 21 cents along with a sales beet of $188 million. Also, the company raised its fiscal-year 2017 EPS guidance from $1.65 estimate to $1.70.

After a much $2.00, plus, higher open, it continued in that direction until finally peaking at $29.33 and reversed course. That marks the highest level for the issue since April 24 when it peaked at $32.14. The following day it swooned to $22.78 when it was destroyed after missing Q1 EPS and sales estimates by a wide margin.

Since reaching that elevated level, it has drifted lower but has yet to reach the top of Tuesday's range ($25.98) as $26.67 stands as the low for the day as of 1:53 p.m. ET.

