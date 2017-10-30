Market Overview

Diamond Offshore Sharply Higher Off Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2017 11:54am   Comments
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) shares are trading higher by 83 cents (3 percent) at $16.64 in Monday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 6 cents along with a sales beat of just over $1 million.

After a slightly higher open, DO had a brief retreat but found support just above the Friday's close ($15.81), only reaching $15.92 and continued its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock over $17.00 for the first since March 30, when it peaked at $17.30.

Since reaching that elevated level, it has surrendered most of those gains, but is comfortably above the low for the session.

