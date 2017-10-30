Market Overview

Square Makes A New All-Time High And Retreats
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2017 11:23am   Comments
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower by 15 cents at $35.05 in Monday's session.

This marks the third session in a row the stock has made a new all-time high. Today's move was instigated by bullish comments on the sector from Jim Cramer on Friday's "Mad Money" as well as a large buy imbalance for the opening bell.

The combination of the two resulted in a much higher open that was very short-lived. In fact, Square went only one penny from the opening print and immediately peaked at $35.81 and reversed course.

The ensuing decline took the stock beyond Friday's all-time closing high price of $35.20 to $34.87. Since making that low, it has rebounded back into the $35.00 but hasn't reached Friday's close.

