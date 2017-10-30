Market Overview

Apple Continues Spectacular Pre-Earnings Rally, Nears $170
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2017 10:57am   Comments
Related AAPL
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher by $3.80 (2.4 percent) at $166.85 in Monday's session.

This comes on top of Friday's rally of $5.64 ($157.41 to $163.05). The monster rally was instigated by huge demand for the iPhone X that was made available for pre-order Friday morning.

See Also: Video: Gene Munster Compares Apples To Teslas

That news has contributed to usual price action for the stock ahead of its quarterly report. Apple usually rallies a week or so prior to the report in anticipation of another earnings beat. The company will announce Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday.

After a higher open, Apple's stock immediately found support just above the upper-end of Friday's range ($163.60) only reaching $163.72, before continuing its move higher. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, it reached $168.04 and is attempting to remain in the $167.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

