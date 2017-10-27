Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher by $128.57 at $1100.00 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 49 cents along with a revenue beat of $2 billion. The company also raised its Q4 sales guidance.

After a much higher open, Amazon had a brief $8.00 retreat to $1055.55 before continuing its move higher. It has easily surpassed its former all-time high from July ($1083.31), so far reaching $1105.00. At this time, it's attempting to remain in the $1100.00 handle.

