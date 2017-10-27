Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD) shares are trading lower by 40 cents (2.9 percent) at $11.61 in Friday's session.

The stock has found nothing but sellers over the last three days, despite a Q3 beat announced after Tuesday's close.

AMD has shed nearly $3.01 from its intraday high on Tuesday ($14.36) to its current low for the day ($11.35) that was reached earlier in Friday's session. That marks the lowest level for the stock since June 16, when it bottomed at $11.28.

Since making that low, so far the rebound has been capped at $11.77.

