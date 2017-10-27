Market Overview

Macy's Dragged Down Following JC Penney's Horrible Guidance
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2017 11:55am   Comments
Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) shares are trading lower by $1.30 (6.3 percent) at $20.00 in Friday's session.

The stock, as well as many others in the department store sector are suffering after JC Penney (NYSE: JCP) offered much lower Q3 guidance ahead of its report on Nov. 10.

After a much lower open, Macy's managed a brief 14-cent rally to $20.50 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline took the stock to $19.93 and it's struggling to remain in the $20.00 handle.

The current low coincides with a pair of lows from Oct. 18 ($19.93) and Oct. 19 ($19.94).

