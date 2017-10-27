Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower by 21 cents at $12.06 in Friday's session and nearly erased all of its gain from Thursday after posting a Q3 beat.

A possible catalyst for the decline is a report that the US Auto Safety Agency has opened a probe into to 841,000 Fusions related to concerns that its steering wheel could detach while driving.

After a flat open, Ford found sellers just ahead of Thursday's closing price ($12.27) at $12.24 and began to move lower. So far, it has exceeded Thursday's low ($12.06), but has yet to reach Wednesday's low ($11.97).

Since Oct. 12, the stock has made all of its lows in a range surrounding $12.00, from $11.87 to $12.17.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.