Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares are trading higher by $17.65, or 17 percent, at $118.80 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 50 cents on lower revenues by $5.6 million. At this time, the Street is placing its emphasis on its EPS beat.

See Also: Can New Promotions Rescue Buffalo Wild Wings?

After a higher open, Buffalo Wild Wings continued in that direction before peaking at $119.95 and reversed course. That marks the highest level for the stock since it peaked on July 26 at $124.95. The ensuing decline took the stock to $115.00, but has rebounded back to the $119.00 area.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.