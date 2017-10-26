11 Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Thursday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) - the only relevant number is Wednesday's close of $5.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) - $19.27 is a big number. It fills the gap from July 26, which is when buyout rumor talks broke down.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) - $100 is psychological support. It has multiple lows from late June/early July in the $96-$98 range.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)- huge resistance at $12.40, and there are likely more sellers at $12.50.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) - $125.50 is the pre-market high, and it fills the gap at $120.80 .

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) - $37.25 is the pre-market high, $37.20 fills a gap from Oct. 11.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) - looks like it has a big buyer at $52 and a big seller at $52.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) - has support at a series of lows at $62.20, old support is new resistance at $63.50.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) - is trying to clear a double top at $77.42, with another high at $77.46 which is resistance for now.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) - has a triple top at the $120.40 area, and a triple bottom at $117.40 from mid-August.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) - has a trio of highs from $79.10-$79.34.

