Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 9:35am   Comments
Share:

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Thursday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) - the only relevant number is Wednesday's close of $5.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) - $19.27 is a big number. It fills the gap from July 26, which is when buyout rumor talks broke down.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) - $100 is psychological support. It has multiple lows from late June/early July in the $96-$98 range.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)-  huge resistance at $12.40, and there are likely more sellers at $12.50.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) - $125.50 is the pre-market high, and it fills the gap at $120.80 .
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) - $37.25 is the pre-market high, $37.20 fills a gap from Oct. 11.
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) - looks like it has a big buyer at $52 and a big seller at $52.10.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) - has support at a series of lows at $62.20, old support is new resistance at $63.50.
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) - is trying to clear a double top at $77.42, with another high at $77.46 which is resistance for now.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) - has a triple top at the $120.40 area, and a triple bottom at $117.40 from mid-August.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) - has a trio of highs from $79.10-$79.34.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + AAL)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Alphabet, Amazon Earnings In Focus
15 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
Healthcare ETFs Set To Soar As Q3 Earnings Unfold
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 23
Is A Beat In Store For Bristol-Myers In Q3 Earnings?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TWTR

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.